Aaron Brewer exits Dolphins-Falcons joint practice due to injury

The Dolphins have an injury concern with one of their key offensive lineman.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, center Aaron Brewer exited practice with an apparent hand injury. Brewer went into an on-site medical facility but was able to return and watch the joint session with the Falcons on the side.

Brewer, 26, signed a three-year deal with the Dolphins in March.

Miami is dealing with multiple injuries on the offensive side, including one to Jaylen Waddle. The team’s former center, Connor Williams, agreed to a one-year deal with the Seahawks earlier this week, which means he’s no longer an option for depth.

The Dolphins will play their first preseason game on Friday against Atlanta. That’s the next time head coach Mike McDaniel is slated to address the media.