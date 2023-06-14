 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 1
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday
AUTO: JUL 01 NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 220
Chicago Street Race Cup starting lineup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_strickerkellyintv_230701.jpg
Stricker, Kelly enjoy competing against each other
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Deegan, Lawrence score wins at RedBud

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Donald excused from Rams’ mandatory minicamp

  
Published June 14, 2023 12:18 AM
abV4GbxK_4qX
June 1, 2023 09:10 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms commend Los Angeles Rams Defensive Coordinator Raheem Morris for staying calm under pressure and working to save a life.

Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald is not at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week, but head coach Sean McVay indicated that it’s not a major concern.

McVay said he excused both Donald and offensive lineman Alaric Jackson were excused from the mandatory camp because of “family stuff.”

McVay also used the term “family stuff” when explaining why both Donald and wide receiver Cooper Kupp were absent from voluntary Organized Team Activities. Kupp is back for the mandatory minicamp this week and appears to be at full speed after last year’s ankle injury.

Although there’s been talk that Donald could be close to walking away from the game, he said a month ago that retirement never crossed his mind this offseason. The Rams expect Donald to be ready to go when they need him, but in June they’re giving him some time off.