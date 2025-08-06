 Skip navigation
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Jones has blunt response about handshake deals
NFL informs teams of a ban on smelling salts
Donald teases comeback if Rams trade for Parsons

Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons's agent, ASAFP
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as "consultant"
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
Aaron Donald, Micah Parsons trade messages about playing together with the Rams

  
Published August 6, 2025 10:37 AM

On Friday, Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made a public trade request. On Saturday, Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones publicly called B.S. on the move.

Parsons hasn’t responded directly. Indirectly, he has.

An Instagram post depicting Parsons in a Rams uniform drew a reaction from retired Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald.

“If [Parsons goes] to the Rams I might have to . . . get in football shape,” Donald said. “Wit that Dline would be unreal.”

That caught Parsons’s attention. “Don’t tell me info like that!!” Parsons replied. And then he tagged his agent, David Mulugheta.

It’s unknown whether the Rams, who have changed their “fuck them picks” ways, would make the investment necessary to get Parsons. But Parsons and Donald and Jared Verse and Brandon Fiske and Kobie Turner and Byron Young would give the Rams a rotation potent enough to strike fear in even the Fearsome Foursome.