Aaron Donald stops by Rams practice, DC Chris Shula thinks about his return “every day”

Aaron Donald was back at Rams practice on Wednesday, but not because he’s reversed course on his retirement.

Donald stopped by to see old friends and offer some pointers to current members of the defensive line. Defensive coordinator Chris Shula said that “the cool thing was seeing him give some tips” to second-round pick Braden Fiske, who will join 2023 third-round pick Kobie Turner as players charged with keeping the Rams strong up front in the wake of the retirement of one of the league’s best players.

Shula was asked at his press conference if he still thinks about having Donald back in his previous role.

“Of course. Think about that every day, and he is all over our cut up, so we see him all the time,” Shula said, via a transcript from the team. “I know he is in a great spot and such a great career. He has earned the right to do whatever he wants right now. So, he’s welcome back anytime. Anytime he wants to come coach and help out, he knows the door’s always open.”

Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur has had similar thoughts and told reporters that he was “hoping that like the ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin music would hit and he would come out with a jersey and he said, ‘I’m back.’” That didn’t happen and it seems unlikely to happen, but it will probably be some time before anyone from the Rams stops having thoughts of Donald being back on their defensive line.