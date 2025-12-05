 Skip navigation
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Seahawks, Texans, Bears lead NFL Week 14 best bets
NFL Week 14 Preview: Eagles vs. Chargers
NFL Week 14 Preview: Texans vs. Chiefs

Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Jauan Jennings, Tre'von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Justin Fields ruled out for Week 14, Brady Cook will back up Tyrod Taylor

  
December 5, 2025

The Jets will have a new backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Justin Fields will not dress for the game because of knee soreness. Brady Cook will step into the No. 2 role behind Tyrod Taylor as a result.

Fields opened the season as the team’s starter, but was benched in favor of Taylor heading into Week 12. Glenn said that Fields reported the knee issue on Wednesday.

Cook is currently on the practice squad, so he will need to be elevated on a temporary basis or signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday. The undrafted rookie been elevated twice already without appearing in a game this season.