Justin Fields ruled out for Week 14, Brady Cook will back up Tyrod Taylor

The Jets will have a new backup quarterback for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Head coach Aaron Glenn said that Justin Fields will not dress for the game because of knee soreness. Brady Cook will step into the No. 2 role behind Tyrod Taylor as a result.

Fields opened the season as the team’s starter, but was benched in favor of Taylor heading into Week 12. Glenn said that Fields reported the knee issue on Wednesday.

Cook is currently on the practice squad, so he will need to be elevated on a temporary basis or signed to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday. The undrafted rookie been elevated twice already without appearing in a game this season.