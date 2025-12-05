 Skip navigation
George Pickens: Lions double teamed me, Ryan Flournoy stepped in

  
Published December 5, 2025 11:29 AM

Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens had a relatively quiet game on Thursday night, catching just five passes for 37 yards. But Pickens said the Cowboys’ passing game did what it wanted to do.

Pickens said the Lions’ secondary was so focused on him that Dak Prescott was able to find other open receivers, most notably Ryan Fournoy, who had the best game of his career in Detroit with nine catches for 115 yards and a touchdown.

“Flo stepped in,” Pickens said. “Double me and then Flo had 115, so the game plan still kind of went how it went, just the overall game didn’t go our way.”

Pickens said he was thrilled to see both Pickens and CeeDee Lamb top 100 receiving yards.

“You double one guy, two guys went over 100,” Pickens said.

It wasn’t enough to win on a day when the Lions put 44 points on the board, but it was a good performance by the Cowboys’ receiving corps, even if Pickens didn’t have great numbers.