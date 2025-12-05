Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday after sitting out Thursday with ankle injury

With first place in the AFC North on the line, it appears the Ravens will have their starting quarterback for Sunday’s matchup against the Steelers.

Via multiple reporters on the scene, quarterback Lamar Jackson returned to practice on Friday after he did not participate in Thursday’s session.

Jackson was limited with his ankle injury on Wednesday before the club sidelined him yesterday.

After returning from a hamstring injury that sidelined him for three games, Jackson has been dealing with multiple lower-body injuries — though he has not missed any more playing time.

Jackson has completed 64.8 percent of his passes in 2025 for 1,841 yards with 15 touchdowns and four interceptions. However, Jackson has not thrown a touchdown in each of his last three games, marking the first time he’s had such a stretch in his career.

The Ravens’ full injury report with game statuses will be released later on Friday.