Aaron Glenn bristles at question regarding possible Justin Fields benching

With the Jets falling to 0-6 on Sunday in London and quarterback Justin Fields having his worst game of the year, the question was inevitable. Jets coach Aaron Glenn nevertheless didn’t appreciate it.

“Justin’s numbers were not good from this game,” a reporter asked. “Is he going to be your quarterback next week, or would you consider —"

“Come on, man, what kind of question is that?” Glenn said.

“He did not have a good game,” the reporters replied. “I mean, I think it’s a fair question.”

“There’s a number of guys that, you know, I mean, sometimes this league is like this,” Glenn said. “There are guys that have bad games. That doesn’t mean you just bench him. Come on, you know better than that.”

It is a fair question. Fields completed nine of 17 for 45 yards. Factoring in the 55 yards lost on nine sacks, the net passing yards were minus-10.

Here’s another fair question. Why did the Jets give Fields a two-year, $40 million contract, with $30 million fully guaranteed at signing? The 49ers got Mac Jones for two years, $8.4 million. The Colts got Daniel Jones for one year, $14 million.

In hindsight, they overpaid Fields. And they may have picked the wrong guy to run the offense. At this point, their choices are to admit the mistake and bench Fields for Tyrod Taylor, or double down and hope things get better.

The Jets have two more games before the bye — Panthers and Bengals. If they can’t win one or both, changes could be coming. After today, it looks like there won’t be quarterback change. Which could mean other changes will be made in order to shift the blame away from Fields.