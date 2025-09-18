 Skip navigation
Aaron Glenn: No backup QB I’d rather have than Tyrod Taylor

  
September 18, 2025

A number of teams around the league will be starting backup quarterbacks this week, but Jets head coach Aaron Glenn thinks his club is better situated than the others.

Glenn ruled Justin Fields out for Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers because of a concussion and that puts Tyrod Taylor in position to make the start. It’s the first time that Taylor will be starting a game since he was with the Giants in 2023, but Glenn noted his experience while explaining why he wouldn’t want anyone else in that role.

“I have competed against him a number of times,” Glenn said, via a press conference transcript from the team. “There’s an element within him that we also have in Justin that I like a lot. And the fact that he’s been in this league for a long time, there’s no coverage, there’s no pressure that he hasn’t seen. So, that’s why I have confidence in him, and he’s a very studious person, a good athlete, again, been around this league for a long time. There’s no better player that you would want as your backup quarterback than him at this point in time.”

Going on the road to face a 2-0 Bucs team would be a challenge for the 0-2 Jets under any circumstances. Changing quarterbacks makes it more difficult, but Glenn and the rest of the Jets will be hoping that Taylor’s veteran acumen can help them weather the storm.