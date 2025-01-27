 Skip navigation
Aaron Glenn won’t call defensive plays for Jets

  
Published January 27, 2025 02:14 PM

When Aaron Glenn was interviewing for head coaching jobs earlier this month, he said any team that hires him would be getting a head coach and not a defensive coach.

Glenn’s approach paid off as he is now the head coach of the Jets and he sent the same message about his intentions after his introductory press conference on Monday. While speaking with a group of reporters after that press conference, Glenn was asked if he will be calling defensive plays.

“I won’t call the defense,” Glenn said, via SNY. “I want to be the best head coach you can find. In order for me to do that, I think I need to manage the game.”

Glenn comes to the Jets from the Lions and their head coach Dan Campbell doesn’t call plays on either side of the ball. That’s worked out for the Lions and Glenn will now be looking for the right coordinators to create those kinds of results for the Jets as well.