Aaron Glenn: Won’t rush things with Aaron Rodgers, will get “right answer” for Jets

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t get through the opening statement at his introductory press conference on Monday before the name of the other Aaron in the organization came up.

Glenn said during that statement that he has already been texting with Aaron Rodgers and that he and General Manager Darren Mougey will be meeting to discuss all aspects of the quarterback’s future with the organization. Word this weekend was that Glenn is open to having Rodgers back with the team and Glenn told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that he doesn’t want to drag out any decision.

On Monday, Glenn did not make any promises about the timeline but vowed to make the correct call for the Jets to succeed.

“I can’t tell you how long this process will be, but we’ll get the right answer,” Glenn said.

It seemed like Rodgers was on his way out in the final weeks of the regular season, but it’s not clear when the end to this chapter of his and Jets history will be coming to an end.