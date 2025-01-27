 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_sportstechnology_250128.jpg
McCourty: Focus should be on good plays, not flags
nbc_pft_saintskellenmoore_250128.jpg
Signs are pointing to Saints aiming to hire Moore
nbc_pft_wilsonfields_250128.jpg
Rooney wants Steelers to bring back Russ or Fields

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
Los Angeles Rams v New Orleans Saints
Seahawks announce Klint Kubiak as their new offensive coordinator
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Glenn: Won’t rush things with Aaron Rodgers, will get “right answer” for Jets

  
Published January 27, 2025 01:29 PM

Jets head coach Aaron Glenn didn’t get through the opening statement at his introductory press conference on Monday before the name of the other Aaron in the organization came up.

Glenn said during that statement that he has already been texting with Aaron Rodgers and that he and General Manager Darren Mougey will be meeting to discuss all aspects of the quarterback’s future with the organization. Word this weekend was that Glenn is open to having Rodgers back with the team and Glenn told Jay Glazer of Fox Sports that he doesn’t want to drag out any decision.

On Monday, Glenn did not make any promises about the timeline but vowed to make the correct call for the Jets to succeed.

“I can’t tell you how long this process will be, but we’ll get the right answer,” Glenn said.

It seemed like Rodgers was on his way out in the final weeks of the regular season, but it’s not clear when the end to this chapter of his and Jets history will be coming to an end.