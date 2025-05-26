Aaron Glenn won’t shy away from relying on younger players

The new-look Jets aren’t shying away from players who are newer to pro football.

Via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, coach Aaron Glenn explained this week that the Jets have no qualms about embracing players with less experience. It’s something he learned while with the Saints, and working with former Dolphins G.M. Jeff Ireland.

“You can’t be afraid of young players,” Glenn said regarding Ireland’s advice.

It makes sense, given that hundreds of new players flood into the NFL every year.

“Listen, do we want younger players?” Glenn added “Absolutely. It’s a young man’s game.”

That doesn’t mean there’s no place for players who have been around the block a few times.

“It’s a young man’s game, but we want players that can help us win,” Glenn said. “So if those players happen to be 30 years old, we get those players. It just so happened that we got younger while we got players that could help us win.”

Cimini notes that the Jets currently have only five players on the 90-man roster who will be 30 or older this year: quarterback Tyrod Taylor (36); long-snapper Thomas Hennessy (31); receiver Allen Lazard (30); receiver Josh Reynolds (30); and guard Zack Bailey (30).

Last year, the Jets had 12 players who were 30 or older on the 53-man roster. They also lost 12 of 17 regular-season games.