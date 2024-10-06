 Skip navigation
Aaron Jones (hip) is currently expected to be ready to return after the bye

  
October 6, 2024

The Vikings’ offense is different without running back Aaron Jones. And not in a good way.

The veteran left Sunday’s 23-17 win over the Jets with a hip injury. Initially, he was questionable to return. Then, he was ruled out.

Initial word is that, by the time the Vikings return to action after their Week 6 bye, Jones should be good to go.

They need him. The Lions are next on the docket. They have one loss, and the Vikings have none. If the Lions win next week against the Cowboys, first place in the NFC North will be on the line.

Before leaving, Jones had seven carries for 29 yards and one catch for 24 yard. That reception came from Nick Mullens, who replaced quarterback Sam Darnold for one play. And if the ball had been delivered in stride, that one catch would have been a touchdown.

After Jones left, the Vikings offense became sluggish and ineffective. But they managed to hold on, and to get to 5-0 for the first time since 2016.