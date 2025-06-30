Saquon Barkley: I “never heard a word” from Commanders, Cowboys

The Giants get plenty of criticism for allowing running back Saquon Barkley to become a free agent in 2024. They weren’t alone in their decision not to make him part of the team moving forward.

Two of their top rivals never even called Barkley.

“Never heard a word from the Commanders or Dallas,” Barkley told someone who is apparently known as Janky Rondo (lay off me, I’m old) at a recent celebrity softball game. “That’s why it’s BTA when I see them.”

The Commanders weren’t in position to make a run at an elite running back. The Cowboys were, especially with Tony Pollard leaving in free agency for the Titans.

Dallas rightfully was criticized at the time for not showing interest in former Titans running back Derrick Henry, who was interested in playing for the Cowboys. Dallas didn’t catch much flak for not pursuing Saquon.

There’s no guarantee it would have worked nearly as well for Saquon in Dallas as it has in Philadelphia. And he definitely wouldn’t have had the kind of individual and team success with the Giants that he had with the Eagles.

The Eagles were the perfect team to pursue him. They had everything else. His arrival provided a potent layer of icing on an award-winning cake.

So he should be glad that it wasn’t a difficult decision, with perhaps a lesser team than the Eagles offering him something significantly more financially. He also should be glad that the Giants let him get away, allowing him to “BTA” when playing the other teams in the NFC East.

And pretty much everyone else.