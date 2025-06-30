 Skip navigation
Report: Stephen Ross is close to buying 45 percent of the Miami Open

  
Published June 30, 2025 07:58 AM

85-year-old Dolphins owner Stephen Ross isn’t slowing down.

Gillian Tan of FrontOfficeSports.com reports that Ross is closing in on a deal to buy 45 percent of the Miami Open, a premier, non-Grand Slam tennis event.

The transaction will be part of the event’s sales by Endeavor to a group led by Ari Emanuel.

The Miami Open is played at Ross’s Hard Rock Stadium. This year’s event drew over 405,000 attendees, a record.

Last year, Ross sold 13 percent of the Dolphins, Hard Rock Stadium, and the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix. While the price he’ll pay for the 45-percent stake in the Miami Open wasn’t disclosed, it’s surely less than the money he made by selling a piece of his NFL teams.

Ross, a real-estate mogul, became the principal owner of the Dolphins in 2009. The team has not yet won a playoff game under his stewardship.