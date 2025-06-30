 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_chiefsstadium_250627.jpg
Chiefs request deadline extension for stadium deal
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250627.jpg
PFT PM Mailbag: 49ers schedule, Raiders’ potential
nbc_pftpm_secondrdpicks_250627.jpg
Questions surround deals for NFL draft Rd. 2 picks

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed says he’s healthy and ready to go after injury

  
Published June 30, 2025 04:35 AM

Last year, the Titans traded second- and third-round picks to the Chiefs for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, then signed Sneed to a four-year, $76 million contract. His first season in Tennessee came to an early and disappointing end, as Sneed suffered a quadriceps injury in the fifth game and missed the rest of the year.

But now Sneed says he’s good to go for 2025. Sneed told NBC 6 that he’s healthy and motivated to show what kind of player he is.

“I’m healthy, I’m healthy as I’ve been,” Sneed said. “Last year, my first year, didn’t go as planned but it’s time to come out and show the world what God’s been instilling in me this entire year. I’m ready to get back on the field, that’s my life, that’s what I do for a living. I missed the whole year and I have to remind everybody who L’Jarius Sneed is.”

The Titans made a big investment in Sneed with last year’s trade and contract, and Sneed still believes that investment is going to pay off. Even after his first year didn’t go as planned.