Titans CB L’Jarius Sneed says he’s healthy and ready to go after injury

Last year, the Titans traded second- and third-round picks to the Chiefs for cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, then signed Sneed to a four-year, $76 million contract. His first season in Tennessee came to an early and disappointing end, as Sneed suffered a quadriceps injury in the fifth game and missed the rest of the year.

But now Sneed says he’s good to go for 2025. Sneed told NBC 6 that he’s healthy and motivated to show what kind of player he is.

“I’m healthy, I’m healthy as I’ve been,” Sneed said. “Last year, my first year, didn’t go as planned but it’s time to come out and show the world what God’s been instilling in me this entire year. I’m ready to get back on the field, that’s my life, that’s what I do for a living. I missed the whole year and I have to remind everybody who L’Jarius Sneed is.”

The Titans made a big investment in Sneed with last year’s trade and contract, and Sneed still believes that investment is going to pay off. Even after his first year didn’t go as planned.