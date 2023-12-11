Aaron Jones is not expected to play on Monday night

The Packers are set to play another game without running back Aaron Jones.

Jones was limited in practice all week because of the knee injury that has kept him out of the team’s last two games and he was listed as questionable on Saturday. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that Jones is not expected to play against the Giants on Monday night, however.

If Jones is out, it will be the sixth game that the veteran back has missed due to injuries this season.

AJ Dillon has served as the lead back in Jones’ absence from the lineup and would continue in that role with Patrick Taylor as the No. 2. The Packers could also elevate Kenyan Drake from the practice squad for further backfield depth.