Aaron Jones: “Nothing but love” for Packers ahead of return to Lambeau Field

  
Published September 26, 2024 06:43 AM

Vikings running back Aaron Jones will be in a familiar place on Sunday.

The Vikings will be in Green Bay for a meeting with the team that employed Jones for the first seven years of his NFL career. Jones’s run with the Packers came to an end when he declined their request for a pay cut early in the 2024 offseason, but Jones said that the end of the run did nothing to spoil his feelings about a place he called home for a long time.

“I understand it’s a business and I made a lot of great relationships there,” Jones said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com. “I have a lot of respect for the people there and the relationships that I’ve made there and there’s nothing but love.”

Jones scored 63 touchdowns during his time with the Packers and he celebrated some of the home scores by leaping into the crowd at Lambeau Field. He said he will “definitely” be doing the same thing if he scores this weekend, but the reaction to his arrival in the stands will be a bit different this time.