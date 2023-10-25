Aaron Jones out of practice Wednesday

Aaron Jones returned to the Packers lineup against the Broncos in Week Seven, but the running back wasn’t on the field for their first practice session of Week Eight.

Jones was listed as a non-participant in practice on Wednesday. Jones missed three of the team’s four games before a Week Six bye before returning to run eight times for 35 yards and catch three passes for 22 yards in last Sunday’s loss.

Thursday will bring more of an idea if there’s reason to worry about missing another game or if Jones was just getting some extra rest and/or treatment.

Tight end Luke Musgrave (ankle) and offensive lineman Josh Myers (ankle) were also out of practice. Cornerback Jaire Alexander (back), linebacker De’Vondre Campbell (ankle), guard Elgton Jenkins (knee), tackle Yosh Nijman (knee), and defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt (knee) were all limited participants.