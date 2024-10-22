 Skip navigation
Aaron Jones remains a limited participant Tuesday

  
October 22, 2024

Vikings running back Aaron Jones (hamstring) remain a limited participant in Tuesday’s practice.

Jones was injured in Week 5 but recovered over the off week and returned to play against the Lions on Sunday. He had 14 carries for 93 yards and a touchdown while catching three passes for 23 yards.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) also was limited again. The Vikings have until the end of the week to activate him from the physically unable to perform list.

The Vikings did have three changes to their practice report: Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (shoulder), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (shoulder) returned to full participation after being estimated as limited Monday.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (toe) remained the only player listed as DNP, and cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip) again was limited.