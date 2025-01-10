Aaron Jones remains limited on Friday’s injury report

Vikings running back Aaron Jones (quad) remained limited in Friday’s practice.

Jones first appeared on the report with the injury in Week 18 when he had two limited practices before full participation in the final practice of the week. He played 40 of 65 plays in the loss to the Lions and had 15 touches for 75 yards.

For the season, Jones has 306 touches for 1,546 yards and seven touchdowns.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who is on the Vikings’ practice report for the first time since Week 11, remained a full participant despite a quad injury.

The rest of the Vikings’ report remained the same aside from the addition of running back Ty Chandler who did not practice with an illness.

Outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (knee) was the only other Viking who didn’t practice.

Cornerback Fabian Moreau (hip), tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) and defensive tackle Taki Taimani (ankle) were full participants. Taimani had his 21-day practice window opened Thursday as he seeks to return from injured reserve.