Aaron Jones sits out practice with a hamstring injury

Vikings running back Aaron Jones did not practice Wednesday with a right hamstring injury. Jones said he hopes to practice Thursday, though Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was noncommittal on Jones’ availability for Sunday.

“Aaron is going to progress throughout the week and hopefully has a chance to go on Sunday,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Jones said he originally felt tightness in his right hip during pregame warmups before the Week 5 game. He made a leaping catch on the second possession and left the game after two more carries.

The Vikings were off last week.

Ty Chandler would start if Jones can’t go, but Minnesota got some insurance this week by trading with the Texans for running back Cam Akers.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (toe), cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip), outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (shoulder) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (shoulder) also did not practice Wednesday.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and offensive guard Dalton Risner (back) were limited as they try to work their way back onto the active roster.

Safety Theo Jackson (hand) and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) were full participants.