 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_draftkings_v2_241016.jpg
Who will win a competitive NFC North?
nbc_simms_jetsadams_241016.jpg
Jets have ‘something brewing’ after adding Adams
nbc_simms_amaricooper_241016.jpg
BUF keeps Super Bowl window open with Cooper trade

Other PFT Content

Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Jones sits out practice with a hamstring injury

  
Published October 16, 2024 08:43 PM

Vikings running back Aaron Jones did not practice Wednesday with a right hamstring injury. Jones said he hopes to practice Thursday, though Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell was noncommittal on Jones’ availability for Sunday.

“Aaron is going to progress throughout the week and hopefully has a chance to go on Sunday,” O’Connell said, via Kevin Seifert of ESPN.

Jones said he originally felt tightness in his right hip during pregame warmups before the Week 5 game. He made a leaping catch on the second possession and left the game after two more carries.

The Vikings were off last week.

Ty Chandler would start if Jones can’t go, but Minnesota got some insurance this week by trading with the Texans for running back Cam Akers.

Linebacker Blake Cashman (toe), cornerback Akayleb Evans (hip), outside linebacker Patrick Jones II (shoulder) and defensive lineman Harrison Phillips (shoulder) also did not practice Wednesday.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson (knee) and offensive guard Dalton Risner (back) were limited as they try to work their way back onto the active roster.

Safety Theo Jackson (hand) and tight end Josh Oliver (wrist) were full participants.