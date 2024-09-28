Aaron Rodgers can become ninth player with 60,000 passing yards on Sunday

Aaron Rodgers is back. On Sunday against the Broncos, he can make a little more history.

With 321 passing yards, Rodgers can become the ninth player in league history to throw for 60,000 regular-season passing yards.

Rodgers is currently ninth on the all-time list, with 59,679 yards. He’s 1,682 behind Dan Marino for No. 8, and 3,113 behind Matt Ryan for No. 7.

With 299 yards, Rodgers will pass Marino for eighth on the all-time list, including postseason. Rodgers has 65,573 yards, including playoff games.

It’s an impressive number, especially since he sat for the first three years of his career and missed all but four plays of 2023 due to injury.