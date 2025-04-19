Howie Roseman’s aggressive approach to draft-day trades stems from being an outsider

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman never played football, and got his start as a front office intern with the team. And he says that makes him look at his job differently.

Asked why he’s so eager to make trades during the draft, Roseman said it comes from having a different background and different mindset than most NFL executives.

“That’s an example of being an outsider, and looking at the league when I was studying it, before I got into the league, and then coming into the league and understanding that there were opportunities to get aggressive,” Roseman said. “With that also comes risk. All those moves don’t always work out, and it’s probably more conservative just to stand pat, stay where you are, whether it’s with players on your team or during the draft, and see what comes to you. When you trade up in a draft, you’ve got to deal with the consequences of who ends up being there with the spot you move out of. Sometimes you say, ‘I could have sat there and got this player.’ So you have to deal with that, too. For me, being aggressive has always been part of my DNA, and I feel fortunate that I have the people around me who support that.”

Few people with Roseman’s background have become NFL general managers, but no one can argue with Roseman’s results.