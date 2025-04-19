 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draftsuperlatives_250418.jpg
2025 NFL Draft superlatives
nbc_pft_travishunterpay_250418.jpg
How to pay Hunter if he becomes top-10 WR and CB
nbc_pft_steelersrunrodgers_250418.jpg
Florio: The Steelers should ‘run’ from Rodgers

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Howie Roseman’s aggressive approach to draft-day trades stems from being an outsider

  
Published April 19, 2025 09:14 AM

Eagles General Manager Howie Roseman never played football, and got his start as a front office intern with the team. And he says that makes him look at his job differently.

Asked why he’s so eager to make trades during the draft, Roseman said it comes from having a different background and different mindset than most NFL executives.

“That’s an example of being an outsider, and looking at the league when I was studying it, before I got into the league, and then coming into the league and understanding that there were opportunities to get aggressive,” Roseman said. “With that also comes risk. All those moves don’t always work out, and it’s probably more conservative just to stand pat, stay where you are, whether it’s with players on your team or during the draft, and see what comes to you. When you trade up in a draft, you’ve got to deal with the consequences of who ends up being there with the spot you move out of. Sometimes you say, ‘I could have sat there and got this player.’ So you have to deal with that, too. For me, being aggressive has always been part of my DNA, and I feel fortunate that I have the people around me who support that.”

Few people with Roseman’s background have become NFL general managers, but no one can argue with Roseman’s results.