Cam Ward is the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1

  
Published April 19, 2025 12:55 PM

He wore No. 1 in college. In five days, he’s the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall.

There’s little mystery at the very top of the draft. Former Miami quarterback Cam Ward is the -20000 favorite at DraftKings to be the first pick made.

The Titans never fully closed the door on trading the pick. In the highly unlikely event that the Titans trade the selection, it’s highly likely that whoever moves up would do so to get Ward.

It’s easy to overlook Ward, given that much of the chatter has focused on the players about whom there is uncertainty, hype, and buzz. It’s been clear for weeks that Ward is destined to go No. 1. And he could be the franchise quarterback the Titans desperately need.

While it will take a lot more than that for the Titans to morph into consistent high-level contenders, it’s a critical piece for any team that aspires to be in the conversation on an annual basis. The Titans seem to be poised to shoot their shot with Ward.

Unless someone blows them away with an offer that persuades them to trade the possibility of Ward becoming a top-five player for a taller stack of lottery tickets.

That’s the only mystery left. Will the Titans trade down? There’s currently no reason to think they will. Which means that the draft really won’t get started until the second pick is on the clock.