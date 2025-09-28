 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers can tie a very specific all-time record on Sunday

  
Published September 28, 2025 12:49 AM

Quarterback Aaron Rodgers faces the Vikings again on Sunday. And the game gives him a chance to tie a very specific all-time record.

He has thrown 59 touchdown passes against Minnesota. With one touchdown pass in Dublin, he’ll be the second quarterback in NFL history to throw 60 or more touchdown passes against multiple franchises.

Rodgers has 64 against the Bears. Tom Brady threw 60-plus touchdown passes against three teams: the Bills, the Dolphins, and the Jets.

The 41-year-old quarterback has a different motivation. He reportedly wanted to play for the Vikings this year. They chose to stick with J.J. McCarthy, who will miss Sunday’s game due to an ankle injury — and who has had one solid quarter in eight as the Vikings’ starter.

If the Steelers win, look for Rodgers to find a way to say in the post-game press conference that the Vikings didn’t think he could play. Like he did after the Steelers beat the Jets in Week 1.