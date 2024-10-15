Aaron Rodgers criticizes Monday night’s penalties, including a roughing the passer call against the Bills

Monday night’s game between the Bills and Jets included 22 penalties for 204 yards. After the 23-20 Buffalo win, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers shared his views on what transpired.

His criticism included a roughing the passer foul called against Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa, for a hit on Rodgers.

“It seemed a little ridiculous,” Rodgers said of the penalties generally. “Yeah, some of them seemed really bad. Including the roughing the passer on me. That’s not roughing the passer. Might as well play Sarcastaball if we’re gonna call those things. And I thought the one on [Jets defensive tackle Javon] Kinlaw was not roughing the passer, either.”

Later, Rodgers said that a Jets touchdown by rookie running back Braelon Allen was wiped out by a “phantom holding call.”

The league has bright lines about coaches and management criticizing officiating. For players, it’s a little more vague. At one point, a fine was imposed only if the player called the integrity of the officials into question. Last year, however, Browns defensive end Myles Garrett was fined $25,000 for calling officiating in a win over the Jaguars “a travesty.”

Rodgers didn’t accuse the officials of malfeasance. He focused instead on their competence. Whether 345 Park Avenue will focus on his checking account remains to be seen.