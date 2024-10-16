 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers: Davante Adams looks like he drank the elixir from the fountain of youth

  
Published October 16, 2024 03:38 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers got more than a reunion with an old teammate when the team traded for wide receiver Davante Adams on Tuesday.

Rodgers also got a roommate. Adams is living with Rodgers as he gets his Jets tenure started and the quarterback said at a Wednesday press conference that it has been “really fun” to see his friend.

Rodgers said he’s been looking at old film of Adams and that the wideout looks like “drank the elixir from the fountain of youth.” He also said he didn’t think it will take long for Adams to be up to full speed with the offense.

“It was a frustrating Monday night, but a really mellifluous moment, call, to hear his voice Monday night — Tuesday morning because it was almost one o’clock — and then got to see him on Tuesday, yesterday,” Rodgers said. “He’s staying with me for the short term, so went right into the signals and he was about 95 percent. And he knows the original to the second iteration to the third and on down. His knowledge of the game is pretty extensive.”

Expectations will be high for what Adams’s arrival will mean for the Jets offense and, at 2-4, there won’t be much patience for things to fall into place once they hit the field on Sunday.