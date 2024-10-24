Aaron Rodgers has another limited practice; Allen Lazard, Alijah Vera-Tucker still out

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think his hamstring injury will be an issue for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but it’s enough of a bother to alter his practice schedule.

Rodgers, who is also on the report with a knee injury, was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row. While Rodgers appears to be on track to play, it remains to be seen if either or both of his lower body issues impact his mobility against New England.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), safety Tony Adams (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee) missed practice for the second day in a row.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), edge rusher Will McDonald (shoulder), and linebacker Quincy Williams (neck) all went from limited to full practices. Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) remained limited participants.