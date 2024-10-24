 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_simms_bestbets_241024.jpg
Lions, Dolphins, Texans lead NFL Week 8 best bets
nbc_csu_bearscommanders_241024.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Bears vs. Commanders
steelers_giants_thumb.jpg
NFL Week 8 preview: Giants vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers has another limited practice; Allen Lazard, Alijah Vera-Tucker still out

  
Published October 24, 2024 04:44 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers said on Wednesday that he doesn’t think his hamstring injury will be an issue for Sunday’s game against the Patriots, but it’s enough of a bother to alter his practice schedule.

Rodgers, who is also on the report with a knee injury, was listed as a limited participant in practice for the second day in a row. While Rodgers appears to be on track to play, it remains to be seen if either or both of his lower body issues impact his mobility against New England.

Wide receiver Allen Lazard (chest), right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (ankle), safety Tony Adams (hamstring), safety Ashtyn Davis (concussion), and defensive tackle Leki Fotu (knee) missed practice for the second day in a row.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back), edge rusher Will McDonald (shoulder), and linebacker Quincy Williams (neck) all went from limited to full practices. Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (rest) remained limited participants.