Aaron Rodgers has another limited practice Friday

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had another limited practice Friday as the team continued its preparations for Monday night’s game against the Bills.

He was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain during the loss to the Vikings, not missing any snaps for treatment.

“Same ankle, little bit of the hamstring . . . but no thoughts of any time he’ll miss on Monday night,” interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday.

The Jets made one change to their practice report, and that was left tackle Tyron Smith returning to limited work after taking a load management day Thursday.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back) was the only player to miss practice Friday.

Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) was limited, and he is expected to return after missing the past two games. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) also had limited participation.