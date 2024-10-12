 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_rodgers_241011.jpg
Why New York media needs to be tougher on Rodgers
nbc_pftpm_gruden_241011.jpg
Gruden secures major victory in case against NFL
nbc_pft_commandersvravens_241011.jpg
Commanders vs. Ravens headlines Week 6 slate

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers has another limited practice Friday

  
Published October 11, 2024 10:28 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers had another limited practice Friday as the team continued its preparations for Monday night’s game against the Bills.

He was diagnosed with a low-ankle sprain during the loss to the Vikings, not missing any snaps for treatment.

“Same ankle, little bit of the hamstring . . . but no thoughts of any time he’ll miss on Monday night,” interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich said Thursday.

The Jets made one change to their practice report, and that was left tackle Tyron Smith returning to limited work after taking a load management day Thursday.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back) was the only player to miss practice Friday.

Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) was limited, and he is expected to return after missing the past two games. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) also had limited participation.