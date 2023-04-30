Aaron Rodgers has quickly embraced the New York sports scene

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers is taking a deep bite of the Big Apple.

The new quarterback of New York’s little brother NFL franchise has spent time last night and today at Madison Square Garden in support of one of the local hockey teams -- and one of the local basketball teams.

Rodgers attended the Rangers playoff game on Saturday night, and the Knicks playoff game on Sunday. He’s fortunate the Milwaukee Bucks have been eliminated; he owns three percent of the team.

It’s smart. It’s prudent. And it’s good business. By embracing the local teams and being visible, the bond with the fans strengthens.

The stronger it is now, the better chance it will have to survive the stress that comes from the possibility of performances that fall short of the high bar that has accompanied his arrival.