Aaron Rodgers: I feel like I can do anything

  
Published May 21, 2024 03:09 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers provided an update on how he’s feeling in his return from last year’s torn Achilles on Tuesday afternoon.

Head coach Robert Saleh said earlier in the day that Rodgers is practicing without limitations at the Jets’ organized team activities and Rodgers confirmed that he has no physical issues holding him back on the field. He does feel like he has to get the mental part of the game back to speed after his extended layoff following his Week One injury last year.

“I feel really good,” Rodgers said. “It’s just about the mental part. These practices have been nice the last couple of days. Feel what it’s like to be out there, to be moving around, to not be thinking about it and see how I respond the next day. This is the last part. The strength is good, the movement is good, just the confidence to do everything. . . . I feel like I can do anything. I can run at top speed. It’s just, in those moments, the reactions coming naturally.”

Rodgers said he realizes “we’re all probably going to be out of here” if the team doesn’t perform at a much higher level than they did in 2023 and said he welcomes that kind of pressure on his shoulders as he aims for a much longer run on the field than he had in his first year as a Jet.