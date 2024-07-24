 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers: I knew I would get fined and also knew how much I wanted to be in Egypt

  
Published July 24, 2024 04:55 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed no regrets today about his decision to take a vacation in Egypt instead of attending the team’s mandatory minicamp.

Rodgers said he had always wanted to go to Egypt, “ever since I was in a gifted and talented education class,” and that he and coach Robert Saleh are on the same page about his decision to miss minicamp and the team’s decision to fine him for that decision.

“It’s obviously more of an issue outside the building than there was inside the building,” Rodgers said. “Robert and I are great. We had great conversations throughout the offseason, had a fun one last night in his office till later on. So, it is what it is. I’m an adult. I knew what I was getting into. I knew the fine that was coming and also knew how much I wanted to be in Egypt. I wish there hadn’t been a conflict scheduling-wise, but, you know, it was what it was.”

Rodgers called his Egypt trip a “bucket list” destination and said he accepts that the fine was part of the cost.

“I knew the consequences if I wasn’t going to be there,” Rodgers said.

The consequence was a fine from the team that Rodgers said amounted to “a little more than” $50,000.