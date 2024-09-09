Aaron Rodgers: It will be sweet and emotional on Monday night

Aaron Rodgers’ return to the field is hours away.

The Jets quarterback tore his Achilles four snaps into the 2023 season and he acknowledged to Jeane Coakley of SNY that there were some thoughts that he might not be able to make it back at this point in his career. Rodgers feels ready to go physically, though, and he’s prepared to have some extra emotion as a result of his long road back when he takes the field against the 49ers

“My body feels good,” Rodgers said. “It was one of the tougher camps in the last few years with different challenges, but I practiced every day that they let me practice and I’m feeling really good. With all the ups and downs last year, there’s going to be a lot of appreciation for being able to be back on the field. There were definitely thoughts after it happened that it was going to be it, so to go back on the field will be a sweet and emotional moment for me.”

The Jets were able to win on Monday night in Week One last year despite Rodgers’s injury. They’ll be hoping for another win with Rodgers front and center through the whole game this time around.