Aaron Rodgers: Last year’s Sean Payton-Nathaniel Hackett comments are not on my mind

  
Published September 26, 2024 04:16 AM

After taking over as head coach of the Broncos last year, Sean Payton offered some harsh criticism of his predecessor in Denver, Nathaniel Hackett. Aaron Rodgers did not appreciate that.

Hackett is Rodgers’ offensive coordinator with the Jets, and was previously Rodgers’ offensive coordinator with the Packers for three years. And after Payton criticized Hackett, Rodgers called Payton “insecure” and said Payton should “keep my coaches’ names out of his mouth.”

A year later, Rodgers and Hackett are preparing for the Jets to face Payton and the Broncos in Week Four. But when reporters asked Rodgers if he is thinking about those comments this week, Rodgers said it’s ancient history.

“No. That’s old news,” Rodgers said. “We’ve all said things that we’d like to take back. Some things have been said and taken out of context, I’m sure, from time to time. But I honestly haven’t thought about it until you just brought it up.”

When the Jets played the Broncos last year, Rodgers was injured and Zach Wilson led the Jets to a win over Russell Wilson and the Broncos. Much has changed in the year since, and now that Rodgers is preparing to face the Broncos he says everything from last year is long forgotten.