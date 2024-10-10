 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers limited in practice by ankle injury

  
Published October 10, 2024 05:36 PM

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers was a limited participant in the first practice of the Jeff Ulbrich era.

After last Sunday’s loss to the Vikings in London, Rodgers said he suffered a low-ankle sprain on a hit during the game. Rodgers was set to be checked out on the sideline, but the Jets retained the ball after a Vikings penalty on their punt and Rodgers never missed a snap.

Rodgers was listed as limited on Thursday, but neither he nor anyone else with the team have shown any concern about his availability for Monday night’s game against the Bills.

Cornerback Michael Carter II (back) was the only player to miss practice due to injury. Left tackle Tyron Smith had a rest day.

Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee) was limited and Ulbrich, who became the interim head coach when Robert Saleh was fired this week, said that he expects him to return after missing two games. Tight end Tyler Conklin (hip) and linebacker C.J. Mosley (toe) were also limited participants.