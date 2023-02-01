Aaron Rodgers: Nathaniel Hackett is my guy, he made it fun

The Jets’ decision to hire Nathaniel Hackett as their offensive coordinator added fuel to speculation that they will make an attempt to trade for Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers this offseason and Rodgers’ relationship with Hackett came up during a Tuesday appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.

Hackett was the offensive coordinator in Green Bay when Rodgers won MVP awards in 2020 and 2021 and Rodgers had nothing but warm memories about the time they spent together.

“Love Hack. Hack is my guy . Love him and Megan and the kids,” Rodgers said. “They’re really special to me. We really bonded when he was in Green Bay. He made it fun. He made the room fun. He made the weeks fun.”

Rodgers’ comments came after he made it clear that he hasn’t made a call on playing in 2023 and that he hasn’t had any talks about a trade that would move him out of Green Bay for his 19th NFL season. He also noted close relationships with a number of other former Packers assistants like Tom Clements and Alex Van Pelt, but Hackett’s presence with the Jets has made that association a more relevant one heading into the offseason.