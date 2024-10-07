 Skip navigation
Aaron Rodgers: Obviously that was below my standard

  
Published October 6, 2024 08:16 PM

Aaron Rodgers had a lot of success against the Vikings when he was the quarterback of the Packers, but things did not go so well for him in his first meeting with the NFC North team since he joined the Jets.

Rodgers threw two interceptions in the first quarter, including one that linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel returned for a touchdown, and he added a third while trying to drive the Jets to a go-ahead touchdown in the final moments of the game. It was the sixth three-interception game of Rodgers’s career and he was critical of his performance during his postgame press conference.

“You’ve just got to be honest with your performance every single week and hold yourself to a standard,” Rodgers said. Obviously, that was below my standard. I’ve never thrown two picks in in the first quarter before, so that’s a first. One cost us seven and the other cost three. In a game we lose by six, plays like that are exponentially highlighted. So, three turnovers for me is definitely out of character and I’m disappointed.”

Rodgers hobbled off the field after one hit by the Vikings defense and said that he sprained his ankle. That comes after Rodgers was on the injury report due to his knee last week, but Rodgers didn’t suggest that either issue will cause him to miss any time. He did say he remains “confident we’ll get this thing straightened out” and make a run, but the offensive performance is going to have to get a lot crisper for that to happen.