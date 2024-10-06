Aaron Rodgers says he has a low ankle sprain

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers needed medical attention during Sunday’s loss to the Vikings in London and he updated his condition after the game.

Rodgers was helped off the field after taking a hit on a third down incompletion in the third quarter of the game, but returned after the Vikings were flagged for roughing Thomas Morstead on the ensuing punt.

Rodgers would remain in the game for the rest of the proceedings, but told reporters that he suffered a low ankle sprain during the game.

Rodgers finished the game 29-of-54 for 244 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions. The Jets will be back at home to face the Bills on Monday night in Week Six.