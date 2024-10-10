Aaron Rodgers on offensive changes: I told Jeff Ulbrich I have his back

Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a close relationship with Nathaniel Hackett, but Rodgers said that he supprts the changes that interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich made to the offensive coordinator’s responsibilities on Thursday.

Ulbrich made passing game coordinator Todd Downing the new play caller on the offensive side of the ball, which was something that Robert Saleh was also planning to do before he was fired on Tuesday. At a press conference, Rodgers confirmed Ulbrich’s retelling of their conversation about the move.

“I knew there’d be changes after they let Robert go,” Rodgers said. “I had conversations with Brick over the two days. I knew he was thinking about it, leaning toward it. I told him I’d back him up whatever he decided.”

Hackett is staying with the team and Rodgers added that he thinks “it speaks volumes to the character that he has that he wants to stick around, be here for me, be here for Todd” in the wake of the change.

The change in how plays are called is done, but it won’t wind up amounting to much if it isn’t accompanied by a change in how they’re executed. Monday night’s game against the Bills will provide the first answer to that question.

