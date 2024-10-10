Jeff Ulbrich: Aaron Rodgers understood, was supportive of decision to demote Hackett

It’s well known that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a strong relationship with now-former Jets offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett.

But according to Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, he took the news of Hackett’s demotion well, as Ulbrich named Todd Downing New York’s offensive play-caller going forward on Thursday.

“It was obviously — not necessarily shocked, but we all are familiar with the relationship [Rodgers] has with Nathaniel. And they’re very, very good friends that go back a long way,” Ulbrich said in his Thursday press conference. “He understood the decision and he was supportive of the decision. And I’m fortunate for that. So, I talked to him, I talked to a lot of offensive players — and defensive players for that matter — before making this decision.”

Through five games, Rodgers has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,093 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. His 81.6 passer rating would be his worst mark in the category since he became a full-time starter in 2008.