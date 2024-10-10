 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davanteadams_241010.jpg
Raiders must be ‘creative’ with Adams situation
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241010.jpg
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_davanteadams_241010.jpg
Raiders must be ‘creative’ with Adams situation
nbc_pft_russellwilson_241010.jpg
Wilson can shine in Steelers’ offense under Tomlin
nbc_pft_aidanoconnell_241010.jpg
O’Connell will start Week 6 vs. Steelers

Other PFT Content

Las Vegas Raiders v Denver Broncos
Maxx Crosby lashes out at criticism over his failure to attend Browns game
Patriots Jets Football
Rhamondre Stevenson puts Patriots up 7-3
San Francisco RB Roger Craig during Rams v. 49'ers
60 Senior candidates advance to next round of Hall of Fame consideration
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jeff Ulbrich: Aaron Rodgers understood, was supportive of decision to demote Hackett

  
Published October 10, 2024 11:01 AM

It’s well known that Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has a strong relationship with now-former Jets offensive play-caller Nathaniel Hackett.

But according to Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich, he took the news of Hackett’s demotion well, as Ulbrich named Todd Downing New York’s offensive play-caller going forward on Thursday.

“It was obviously — not necessarily shocked, but we all are familiar with the relationship [Rodgers] has with Nathaniel. And they’re very, very good friends that go back a long way,” Ulbrich said in his Thursday press conference. “He understood the decision and he was supportive of the decision. And I’m fortunate for that. So, I talked to him, I talked to a lot of offensive players — and defensive players for that matter — before making this decision.”

Through five games, Rodgers has completed 61 percent of his passes for 1,093 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. His 81.6 passer rating would be his worst mark in the category since he became a full-time starter in 2008.