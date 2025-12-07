 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pftpm_officiating_251205.jpg
More steps are needed to improve NFL officiating
nbc_pftpm_playoffimpl_251205.jpg
Cowboys still have path to making playoffs
nbc_pftpm_williamspickens_251205.jpg
Pickens ‘seemed a little disengaged’ against Lions

Other PFT Content

Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers - NFL 2025
Vikings underestimated the pressure placed on J.J. McCarthy
Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers
Jauan Jennings, Tre’von Moehrig face discipline for late-game scuffle
NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Aaron Rodgers runs it in for a 7-3 Steelers lead

  
Published December 7, 2025 01:29 PM

Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers used his arm and his legs to give the team a 7-3 lead over the Ravens in the first quarter on Sunday.

Rodgers ran for a three-yard touchdown to cap the Steelers’ first offensive possession. It’s the first rushing touchdown for Rodgers since he was with the Packers in January 2023.

Rodgers opened the drive with a 52-yard completion to wide receiver DK Metcalf. According to CBS, the Steelers had no completions of 20 or more yards in the air in November and it is just their eighth of the season.

The Ravens opened the game by driving into the red zone, but an incomplete pass to Zay Flowers in the end zone on third down forced them to settle for a field goal.