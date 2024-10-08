Aaron Rodgers’s weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show moved to Wednesday

We’ll have to wait a little longer to hear Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers’s response to the team firing head coach Robert Saleh.

Rodgers typically makes an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show every Tuesday, so one of the reactions to Tuesday morning’s news that the Jets have fired Saleh was that Rodgers’s appearance on the show would be a memorable one. The schedule is a little different this week, however.

The X account for the show shared that Rodgers will be making his next appearance on Wednesday.

PFT has learned, via a league source, that the Jets are having a team meeting at noon and that the appearance was moved because they will not be practicing on Wednesday. The Jets play the Bills on Monday night in Week Six, so they will be practicing on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.