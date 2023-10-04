Aaron Rodgers still believes he can return this season

Twenty-three days ago, Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a torn Achilles tendon. One day ago, he reiterated his belief that he can play again this year.

Rodgers discussed his status during his usual Tuesday appearance with Pat McAfee.

“There’s nothing normal about how I’m attacking this rehab,” Rodgers said, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com. “The common practice is about six weeks in a boot, and I was in a shoe in 13 days.”

Rodgers is supplementing his rehab with positive thinking.

“This is just my mindset,” Rodgers said. “I believe in the power of intention. I believe in prayer. I believe in your mental status and the power of will. I believe in making room for the miraculous to happen.”

Rodgers is also pragmatic.

“I have some things working against me,” Rodgers said. “I’m 39 years old, I’m the oldest player in the league. A lot of people have a really hard time coming back from this. However, I haven’t really paid any attention to any [of] that stuff. I just kind of have been making my own protocols and my own timetables.”

The fact that Rodgers was back on his feet in less than three weeks was truly amazing.

“To be able to walk back on the field with the little assistance, with the crutches, was pretty special,” Rodgers said. “Just to be in the locker room with the guys and talk to them Saturday night [in a meeting], and just feel the energy and the excitement, was everything I needed.”

He needs a lot more than that before he can play again this season. We hope he does. We always root for a good story, and Rodgers playing again this season would be a great one.