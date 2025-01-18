 Skip navigation
Teddy Bridgewater is active as the Lions’ No. 2 quarterback

  
Published January 18, 2025 06:46 PM

The Lions signed Teddy Bridgewater to their 53-man roster late in the regular season because they liked the idea of having a quarterback with his experience on hand during the playoffs.

Bridgewater could wind up doing more than sharing veteran wisdom. He is active for Saturday’s game against the Commanders as the backup to Jared Goff, so he will be the next man up should anything happen to Goff in the game.

Hendon Hooker, who was the backup all season, is inactive as the emergency third quarterback. Guard Kevin Zeitler and defensive lineman Pat O’Connor were ruled out during the week. Linebacker Mitchell Agude, defensive tackle Brodric Martin, offensive lineman Colby Sorsdal, and tackle Giovanni Manu are also inactive.

Wide receiver KJ Osborn, quarterback Jeff Driskel, cornerback Michael Davis, running back Chris Rodriguez, linebacker Dominique Hampton, defensive end Andre Jones, and guard Chris Paul are inactive for Washington.