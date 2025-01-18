 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_showmeomethign_250117.jpg
PFT Draft: Divisional Round Show Me Something
nbc_pft_wshdetprev_250117.jpg
Why Gibbs should get more snaps than Montgomery
nbc_pft_texanschiefscase_250117.jpg
Texans have ‘puncher’s chance’ vs. Chiefs

Other PFT Content

Patriots 23, Bills 16: Patriots win final game and lose out on No. 1 draft pick as Jerod Mayo is fired
2025 NFL head coach and General Manager change tracker
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears
Talk of Raiders hiring Ben Johnson intensifies
Miami Dolphins v Philadelphia Eagles
Alec Ingold takes Tyreek Hill’s comments “with a grain of salt”
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Travis Kelce has his best game of the season as Chiefs take 20-12 lead

  
Published January 18, 2025 06:42 PM

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not have one of his better regular seasons. But he’s finding his playoff form.

Kelce has a season-high 113 receiving yards today against the Texans, and he caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter that gave the Chiefs a 20-12 lead.

It was a great pass from Mahomes, who had to escape the pass rush and threw the ball as he was falling to the ground after being tripped up.

The Chiefs’ touchdown drive benefited from a bad call against the Texans, a 15-yard late hit that shouldn’t have been flagged as Mahomes slid late and the Texans barely touched him.

The Texans have fought hard and aren’t out of it, but they’re going to need a touchdown and two-point conversion just to tie the score.