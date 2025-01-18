Travis Kelce has his best game of the season as Chiefs take 20-12 lead

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce did not have one of his better regular seasons. But he’s finding his playoff form.

Kelce has a season-high 113 receiving yards today against the Texans, and he caught a touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes in the fourth quarter that gave the Chiefs a 20-12 lead.

It was a great pass from Mahomes, who had to escape the pass rush and threw the ball as he was falling to the ground after being tripped up.

The Chiefs’ touchdown drive benefited from a bad call against the Texans, a 15-yard late hit that shouldn’t have been flagged as Mahomes slid late and the Texans barely touched him.

The Texans have fought hard and aren’t out of it, but they’re going to need a touchdown and two-point conversion just to tie the score.