Chris Shula resolved to be himself as Rams defensive coordinator, and it has worked

Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula assumed the reins this year of a unit whose two prior bosses parlayed the stint into head-coaching jobs. But Shula knew not to try to be Raheem Morris or Brendan Staley.

Asked Friday by reporters for the best advice he’s gotten in the past year, it was simple — be yourself.

“I think it was in OTAs because we were back at the [California Lutheran University] building,” Shula said. “Jason Garrett was just there watching and hanging out and he stopped me in the hallway and just said, ‘Hey, Sean [McVay] hired you to be you. Don’t try to be anybody else and be the best version of yourself.’ That’s what I keep trying to tell myself. Just be the best version of me. Sean entrusted me with the job, do the best job you can, and don’t try to be anybody else.”

It has worked, culminating in Monday night’s masterful game plan that throttled the Vikings’ offense from the get-go and tied a postseason record with nine total sacks.

The challenge intensifies on Sunday, as the Rams get another crack at an offense that tore up the L.A. defense in Week 12, punctuated by Saquon Barkley’s 255 rushing yards.

“It was tough,” Shula said regarding the 37-20 loss. “The NFL is a humbling league. You’re only a week away from being humbled and that was a humbling night. The game got away from us a little bit in the end. We’ve had some games like that unfortunately this year and I always say, ‘Just stick your face in the fan, make the corrections that we need to do moving forward and let’s do it as coaches and players.’ We’ll try and put them in better positions and players need to make the plays that they’re supposed to make. That’s all you do. Just correct it, move forward and hopefully you play better next week.”

If they do, they’ll potentially earn a spot in the NFC Championship. And it could get an interview or two for Shula in the slowly-moving coaching carousel.

The 38-year-old Shula arrived in L.A. with McVay in 2017, working his way up to the position he now holds. He spent two years before that as a defensive quality control coach with the Chargers and, prior to that, five years at the college level.