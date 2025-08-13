Cam Ward: We have the ability to be a top-10 offense

Titans quarterback Cam Ward’s view of the team’s offense has improved over the last couple of weeks.

Ward said the offense was “very mid” early in training camp, but they have since played a preseason game and engaged in three joint practices with other clubs. There have been rough patches, but the unit’s performance while Ward was in the game during the preseason opener was encouraging and Ward said at a Wednesday press conference that he believes the pieces are in place for the team to have even more success in the future.

“I think we honestly have the ability to be a top-10 offense,” Ward said. “It goes on every guy in that huddle, including myself, to bring the right mindset every day. And us also playing together, I think that’s the biggest thing. We always play together. We never point fingers. We’ve just got to always have that mindset that we can be the best offense in the NFL. And then it really just comes with just us caring about each other on the field and off the field. I think a lot of that with translate to the game.”

Ward’s prediction might not have many backers, but he said he believes in “speaking it into existence” and the team will try to feed off that confidence as they continue preparing for the 2025 season.