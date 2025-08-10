 Skip navigation
Cam Ward throws for 67 yards in two possessions, leads Titans to a TD

  
Published August 9, 2025 09:37 PM

NFL Network, for some reason, chose not to air Cam Ward’s preseason debut, though it did nationally televise two quarterbacks drafted after Ward.

Thus, the No. 1 overall pick might not have the buzz that Shedeur Sanders and Jaxson Dart do.

But Ward, like Sanders and Dart, showed the lights were not too bright and the stage not too big.

He played two possessions, officially taking 14 snaps, and leading the Titans on a 65-yard touchdown drive. Ward was 5-of-8 for 67 yards and an 89.1 passer rating.

He left with 4:53 left in the second quarter, handing the keys to Brandon Allen.

The Titans went three-and-out on their first drive, with Ward throwing two incompletions. He was more comfortable on the second try, going 5-of-6 for 67 yards.

Ward had completions of 27, 10 and 13 yards to Calvin Ridley on the drive, which was capped by Tony Pollard’s 1-yard touchdown run.