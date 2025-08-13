Inside the Kyren Williams deal

Before the Bills and running back James Cook agreed to terms on a new deal, the Rams and running back Kyren Williams negotiated a second contract.

The full breakdown of Cook’s four-year, $11.5 million per year extension is here. The full breakdown of the Williams contract appears below, per a source with knowledge of the terms:

1. 2025 90-man roster bonus: $5.15 million, fully guaranteed.

2.2025 base salary: $1.1 million, fully guaranteed.

3. 2026 90-man roster bonus: $5.5 million, fully guaranteed three days after signing.

4. 2026 base salary: $5.5 million, $2.75 million of which is fully guaranteed at signing, the rest of which is guaranteed for injury at signing and becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of 2026 league year.

5.2026 per-game roster bonus: $645,000 total, fully guaranteed (but must be earned).

6. 2027 90-man roster bonus: $550,000.

7. 2027 base salary: $8.95 million, $4.605 of which is guaranteed for injury at signing, with $2.3025 million becoming fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2026 league year and the remaining $2.3025 million becoming fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2027 league year.

8. 2027 per-game roster bonus: $500,000 total, guaranteed for injury at signing and fully guaranteed as of the fifth day of the 2027 league year (but must be earned).

9. 2028 base salary: $10.451 million.

Williams was due to make $5.346 million in 2025. The full four-year deal has an average payout of $9.586 million per year. The new-money average on the three-year extension is $11 million.

The full guarantee at signing is $15.145 million. By March 2026, $20.1975 million is fully guaranteed. By March 2027, $23 million is fully guaranteed.

Williams will earn, if the contract is honored in full, $38.346 million. He’ll be eligible for free agency in 2029, when he’s 28 years old.